SHEEP 2018: Are you spreading enough lime and what are the benefits?

Delegates at today’s SHEEP 2018 event in Teagasc Athenry heard that lime is key for maintaining soil fertility and grass production. Despite this, 65% of all Irish soils are deficient in this nutrient.

Teagasc’s Mark Plunkett – a soil and plant nutrition specialist – highlighted the benefits that can be achieved by using lime to bring the soil pH up to the target of 6.3-6.5 on mineral soils.

It’s the most underutilised and the most cost-effective nutrient in Ireland. It costs approximately €20-25/t and farmers can increase grass production massively just by getting the pH right.

Research from Moorepark and Johnstown Castle indicates that by increasing soil pH from 5.2 to 6.4 – and using only lime – an average grass production response of 1t/ha was achieved. This is worth €105/t.