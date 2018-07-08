22-year-old arrested following fatal tractor crash

Police in Northern Ireland (PSNI) have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of careless driving causing death in relation to a fatal tractor crash on Friday evening.

29-year-old Philip Capper was killed in the incident which happened in the Drumbo area on Friday, July 6 just after 9:00pm.

In a statement, PSNI said the man arrested has since been released on bail pending further enquiry.

Capper, who is from Moira, Co. Down, was travelling as a passenger in the cab of a tractor at the time of the incident, which saw the tractor leave the road.

Although he worked as a lorry driver, Capper was heavily connected to the agricultural sector, often driving milk lorries and agricultural machinery for contractors.

‘A much-loved character’

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley was among the first to express his sympathy to the family.

He said: “I’ve known Philip [since] I was roughly six years of age. I used to work with him on his family farm.

“My thoughts are with his immediate and wider family circle who just eight months ago lost Philip’s young cousin, Ross Capper in a road accident in Portadown.

Philip Capper was a genuine much-loved character. His sudden and sad passing has sent shock waves throughout Northern Ireland’s farming community and beyond.

“I want to place on record my deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to all of Philip’s family and friends in the days ahead.”

The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland has been informed and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.