The IrBEA National Bioenergy Conference 2023 is set to discuss how bioenergy can be embraced as part of the energy transition to renewable energy technologies next month.

Renewable heat, transport and electricity will be among the topics on the agenda under the theme “Bioenergy’s essential role in emissions reduction and the energy transition”

The IrBEA National Bioenergy Conference 2023 will take place on Thursday, October 12 at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

“In order to meet the government’s ambitious targets for renewable energy and decarbonisation, Ireland must rapidly transition to renewable energy.

“Ireland must support sustainable, efficient and competitive renewable technologies that can also help deliver on security of supply. Bioenergy is well placed to satisfy these requirements,” IrBEA said.

Renewable gas in the form of biogas/biomethane can be produced by using anaerobic digestion (AD) technology from a range of biomass resources which, IrBEA said, are “readily available” in Ireland.

The event will discuss how Ireland can further embrace bioenergy within the energy mix and the positive impact the technology can make in emissions reduction and the energy transition.

IrBEA welcomes exhibitors to the conference, which will also look to emerging markets such as biochar, bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) and carbon dioxide (CO2) removals (CDR).

IrBEA conference

Speakers at the event will include Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, and Transport, Eamon Ryan, and the chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), Marie Donnelly.

The head of operations at Bord na Móna, Tom Egan, as well as the future networks manager at Gas Networks Ireland, Siobhán O’Halloran will also speak at the IrBEA conference.

Speakers at the conference will explore the following topics:

The role of bioenergy in a renewable heat policy;

Bioenergy as part of a suite of emission reduction measures;

The current role of bioenergy in businesses, homes and farms;

Implementing a biomethane strategy and market development opportunities for biomethane;

SSRH delivery so far and future plans;

The challenge and opportunity for bioenergy to decarbonise heat, transport, electricity and agriculture;

How Ireland can contribute to the REPowerEU ambition;

Mobilising the solid biomass supply chain;

Carbon dioxide removal and carbon trading – the opportunity for bioenergy;

An international perspective of the emerging biochar industry.

The conference is aimed at stakeholders, including in local and national government, energy users, feedstock and technology suppliers, state agencies, farmers, foresters and IrBEA members.