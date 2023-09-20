As day two of the National Ploughing Championships gets underway, weather remains unsettled, with widespread showers, some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms expected today (Wednesday, September 20).

There will be sunny spells, with very strong southwest to west winds in the northwest, north, and near the east coast.

Met Éireann has issued two separate Status Yellow wind warnings for three counties today.

A wind warning for Co. Dublin came into place just after 3:00a.m and will remain in place until 11:00a.m today.

Another wind warning for counties Donegal and Mayo came into place at 6:00a.m and will remain in place until 3:00p.m.

Met Éireann has warned the public about the chance of fallen branches, loose debris and driving conditions.

Winds will gradually ease through the day, becoming light to moderate in the evening. Highest temperatures of 12°to 16°, mildest in the southeast.

Tonight, showers will become mostly confined to western parts overnight with some continuing near the south coast.

There will be long clear spells elsewhere, with some mist and fog in places. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 7°

Tomorrow (Thursday, September 20), the final day of the Ploughing, will start largely dry with bright or sunny spells.

Cloud will increase during the day with some showers developing, heavy and prolonged in parts of the north and northwest.

Highest temperatures will be 12° or 15°, mildest in the southeast. Light to moderate west to northwest winds will be a little fresher near the north coast.

Thursday (September 21) will see a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers, some of which will be heavy and prolonged. Highest temperatures should be 13° to 16° in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Friday (September 22) is expected to be somewhat drier, with a good deal of dry weather with spells of sunshine, though there will be scattered showers also. It will be cool, with highest temperatures of 11° to 15° in moderate northerly winds.

The weekend is set to become wet and windy, with spells of heavy rain and strong winds.