The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has said that a 25% reduction in agricultural emissions will have a heavy, negative impact on rural Ireland.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy stated that a reduction in agricultural output will translate to a blow on to rural economies. His comments come after government parties yesterday (July 28), agreed on an emissions reduction target of 25% relative to 2018 levels.

“My hope is that rural businesses recognise how this is a battle for them, just as much as it is for our farmers,” said Roddy.

He outlined that Ireland’s efforts to reduce the emissions in agriculture will be offset by the agricultural practices in other, less efficient countries around the world. The INHFA leader pointed to proposals in Brazil to increase its national herd by 24 million by 2030.

“So, for every one animal we reduce, they will increase by four, and they will need to cut down more rainforests to accommodate them,” he said.

“In this context, what is being proposed is an Irish solution to a global problem and a poorly thought out one at that.”

On the issue of supporting farmers to reduce output Roddy said that while promises will be made any farmer would be foolish to think these promises will be kept.

The government also announced yesterday that a decision on the emissions reduction target for the Land-Use, Land-Use-Change and Forestry (LULUCF) sector will be deferred for 18 months.

Earlier in the week in a letter to the Minster for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, Roddy questioned this and also asked “why the science supporting extensively grazed farming systems is being sidelined as we drive a simplistic view that will deliver nothing in terms of reducing global emissions”.

In conclusion, the INHFA leader stressed the need for the government to reassess the the proposed 25% reduction. He said:

“There is a need for our rural TD’s to recognise the impact this will have in all of their constituencies, not just for farmers but for the wider rural economy and work together in getting this changed.”