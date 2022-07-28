Finalising the emissions ceiling for the Land-use, Land-use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) sector has been deferred for 18 months to allow for the completion of a land use strategy, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

Speaking outside government buildings today (Thursday, July 28), the agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue confirmed that a decision on an emissions reductions target for the sector will come next year. He said:

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but reflects the complexity and uncertainty associated with the quantification of emissions arising from this biological system.

“The EPA [Environmental Protection Agency], in its recent 2022 National Inventory submission, included a refinement with respect to the emissions coming from the land.”

The DAFM outlined that the land-use strategy will include an examination of the most recent scientific developments relating to the sector’s emissions as well as of the potential of measures such as the restoration of wetlands and biomethane production.

It also stated that a new Anaerobic Digestion for Nature programme will be a key part of the strategy.

The government today announced an emissions reduction target of 25% for the agriculture sector which has been met with backlash from numerous farm organisations, who said that this is largely unachievable for farm families.

Previously, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), expressed discontent that under the inventory on emissions, some of the measures taken by farmers will go towards meeting the LULUCF ceiling and not towards agriculture’s target..

Speaking at the time, ICMSA president Pat McCormack outlined:

“If every farmer in the country installed solar panels on their farms producing renewable carbon-free energy, this would not be reflected in the 22% reduction figure, instead it would be allocated to the energy inventory.”

Speaking at the announcement of the ceiling for agriculture today, Minister of State at the DAFM, Pippa Hackett mentioned a number of these measures:

“We will be supporting farmers through initiatives such as a new forestry programme and improved incentives to engage in organic farming and invest in renewable energy technology.”

The government will also be assisting in the development of biomethane from anaerobic digestion.

“I am confident that we can meet our climate action targets by working together in a solutions focused way,” she concluded.