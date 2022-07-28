The agreed 25% emissions reduction target for agriculture is a “shocking failure” by the government which ignores climate science, according to Social Democrats climate spokesperson, Jennifer Whitmore.

A 25% emissions reduction target has been set for the agriculture sector by the coalition government parties today (Thursday, July), following lengthy discussion and negotiation in recent months and weeks.

Reacting to the set target, the climate spokesperson said “the government is clearly not prepared to make the tough decisions required to deal with climate change”.

“The decision from government to put in place a target of 25% reduction in agricultural emissions represents a failure by government to listen to the science and shows a shocking lack of leadership.

“Instead, they have chosen to ignore the independent advice and this deal has fallen far short of the target needed for us to meet our climate targets,” Whitmore said.

The decision by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party leaders was not reached prior to the last meeting of Cabinet before the summer recess yesterday (Wednesday, July 27).

Advertisement

However, it is understood that the Cabinet will be recalled for an incorporeal meeting to pass the emissions ceilings for all sectors.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue had been under pressure from rural constituents and backbenchers to push for a target at the lower end of the 22-30% range.

However, the Green Party had been adamant about requiring agriculture to set an emissions reduction target closer to 30%, given that the sector is responsible for more than one third of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Ireland.

“Unfortunately, it appears, government ministers and TDs were more interested in protecting their seats, rather than protecting the environment and the future of our rural communities.

“The onus is now on the government to clearly spell out which sector is going to have to make up for this shortfall and their lack of ambition, when it comes to agricultural reform and climate action,” according to Whitmore.