A new report from Red Tractor has shown that United Kingdom (UK) consumers’ trust in Irish food is now higher than that of British food.

The ‘Trust in Food’ Index noted an 8% reduction in trust in food originating from the UK, down from 81% to 73% whereas trust in Irish food in Britain has increased to 74%.

The results have come into effect as a result of changing consumer spending habits due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Ireland currently exports a supply of food and drink to the UK to the value of €4.5 billion in 2021.

UK consumers also noted that potential new trade deals may lower food standards, with the US’ and India’s current targets for trade deals having low levels of trust.

43% of consumers believe that the potential new trade deals will reduce standards of food in the UK further.

This new report highlighted 88% of UK shoppers remaining as open as ever to choosing food & drink from Ireland, higher than any other country of origin outside of the UK.

In addition, 87% of UK shoppers are open to purchasing Irish beef, with key drivers for purchase including trust, taste, quality and grass-fed.

The research also highlights that UK beef shoppers are looking for value for money but also for a product that delivers on traceability and animal welfare.

Donal Denvir, Bord Bia general manager, United Kingdom, said:

“Consumers want healthy, natural food which Ireland is well placed to deliver, remaining a key strategic partner and supplier of food, drink and horticulture to the UK.

“Our traditional family farming production methods are second to none whilst our Origin Green sustainability programme and independent assurance schemes ensure the highest standards of animal welfare, traceability and land management, all of which is testament to why we have continued to maintain a high level of trust from UK consumers.”