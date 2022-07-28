The president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) ,Dermot Kelleher, has said that the government must now insist on a complete blanket ban at European (EU) level on meat imports from outside the EU.

Kelleher was responding to the news that an emissions reduction target of 25% has been agreed for the agricultural sector by the government.

He said:

“It is deeply regrettable that the government has put in place hugely challenging targets without any clear plan for farmers on how 25% can be achieved.

“Farmers have been made to feel that the high quality, high protein, nutritious food they supply to European markets is now something to be ashamed of.

“However, it would now be hypocrisy on a monumental scale if farmers are forced to watch beef, chicken, and dairy from all over the world being shipped into the EU on favourable terms while Irish farmers are faced with cuts.”

Advertisement

Kelleher also said that while farmers are willing to do everything they can to improve sustainability and reduce emissions, the government will have to “step up to the plate” and deliver on the financial support that farmers need to implement existing and soon to be available technologies.

He said:

“Money will have to be front-loaded into research on carbon storage in soil, trees and hedgerows with a view to farmers being able to either offset emissions like other sectors or to sell carbon credits.”

“Farmers are already innovating in terms of being more sustainable with a lot of focus on manure management, improved genetics and reduced fertiliser and energy use.

“A lot will depend on a viable price being paid to beef farmers to finish cattle earlier because this costs money.

“Nonetheless, farmers have always adapted, and we know that farmers will do their best to achieve ever-greater results on producing the best, most nutritious and sustainable food in the world.”