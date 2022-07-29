The bank holiday weekend is set to see mixed weather, with rain at times but also warm conditions, the highest temperatures in the south and east.

Any mist or fog will clear this morning (Friday, July 29) to leave a dry but mostly cloudy start to the day with some scattered showers developing – most of these across Atlantic counties. More general rain will arrive into west and northwest coasts by evening.

It will be humid today, with highest temperatures ranging from 19° to 23°, warmest and driest across the east and southeast, all in a mostly moderate southwest breeze.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will move in across the country tonight, turning persistent in the north and west with driest conditions in the southeast.

It will be a rather warm, humid and breezy night with lowest temperatures of 14° to 17°, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tomorrow (Saturday, July 30) will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers, along with some low cloud and mist along some Atlantic coasts. Longer drier spells will occur too, with some warm sunshine possibly breaking through away from Atlantic counties.

Highest temperatures will be 18° to 23°, warmest in the southeast and east, in a mostly moderate southwest breeze.

Tomorrow night will be mostly calm, with outbreaks of rain moving in across the country. The rain will likely be heaviest in the south and just patchy to the north. Some uncertainty remains to the track of the rain.

Lowest temperatures will be 12° to 17°, coolest in Ulster, while it will be very mild and humid in the south, with some mist and fog too.

Sunday (July 31) will be mostly dull to begin, with lingering outbreaks of rain, heaviest in the south. Sunny spells will, however, develop with just well scattered showers following by the afternoon.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from 17° to 23°, warmest in southern counties in light northwest or variable winds.

It will be dry and calm for much of Sunday night, but with some mist and fog. Further falls of rain will begin to move in across much of the southern half of the country later in the night. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 16°, mildest across southern and eastern counties.

Current indications are that bank holiday Monday (August 1) will be mostly dull with outbreaks of rain moving up across the country, turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening, with hill, mist and coastal fog too.

Highest temperatures on Monday will be 17° to 23°, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Monday night is set to be damp, locally wet and breezy, all in moderate to fresh southwest winds. It will be warm and muggy too, with lowest temperatures of 14° to 18°.

Tuesday (August 2) will see blustery outbreaks of showery rain with some warm sunny spells too. Highest temperatures should be 18° to 24° in brisk southwest winds.