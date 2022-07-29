Grass growth this year on many farms has been challenging, with reduced growth rates during what is usually the highest growth period.

Growth rates this year can best be described as being up and down, and while the warm sunny weather is nice to enjoy, it does not help with grass growth rates.

The rain that arrived in many counties last weekend was welcomed, but does not appear to have greatly reduced soil moisture deficits, with these moisture deficits being quite significant is some areas, particularly on the east coast.

Because of this, many farms are continuing to offer cows silage to slow down the rotation. Some may be tempted to let cows into heavier covers, but this will likely hit the bulk tank.

You are better off grazing lighter covers and feeding silage; feeding silage will allow paddocks to reach more ideal covers for grazing.

Grass growth

Current growth rates, based on figures from PastureBase Ireland, are 42kg dry matter (DM)/ha in Leinster; 46kg DM/ha in Munster; 51kg DM/ha in Connacht; and 54kg DM/ha in Ulster.

Advertisement

There is a slight improvement in growth rates expected over the coming days; the predicated growth rates, again from PastureBase Ireland, are 49kg DM/ha in Leinster; 54kg DM/ha in Munster; 60kg DM/ha in Connacht; and 66kg DM/ha in Ulster.

The feeding of supplementary feed should continue until you have enough grass ahead of you for at least 10 days. This is likely not to happen until we have gotten a number of days of rain.

Lameness

As we head towards August, farmers will begin the process of building autumn covers on farms.

But lameness issues during the autumn months, issues such as white line disease, bruises and ulcers should also be monitored.

It is important to try and stay ahead of lameness issues on your farm, any cows with lameness issues should be identified and treated promptly.