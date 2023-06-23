The manager of Clones Livestock Mart has confirmed that nobody was injured in a freak incident which happened during a sale at the facility yesterday (Thursday, June 22).

A video, which has been circulated widely on social media, appears to show a heifer jumping from the sales ring into the rostrum at the Co. Monaghan mart.

Three people, including mart staff, were standing in the rostrum at the time.

The video shows one of men acting quickly to open a door at the back of the rostrum to allow the animal to make its way safely out.

In the video, farmers who are gathered around the sales ring can be seen moving up towards the seats for safety.

Speaking to Agriland, Sean Cadden, manager of Clones Mart, said that the Charolais heifer in the video is normally “as quiet as a mouse” but became agitated when she was brought in the sales ring.

“She just went bananas; it’s just one of them things,” he said.

Cadden was unsure what caused the heifer to react in that manner but said that the “different environment” of the mart for the young animal could have been a factor.

The heifer was unharmed during the incident and went on to be sold in the ring as part of a lot of three animals.

Cadden said that the main thing was that “nobody was injured” during the incident. “Thank God everything went well,” he said.

Clones Livestock Mart runs a weekly general cattle sale every Thursday.