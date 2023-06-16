Gardaí are investigating the theft of a quad from a farm in Co. Monaghan this week.

The Yamaha quad was stolen from a farm at Tinnary, Newbliss, in the west of the county, not far from Clones.

The theft occurred sometime between 10:00a.m and 5:00p.m on Monday, June 12.

Gardaí took to Facebook to seek information on the theft, making the following post:

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area, and who may have seen any suspicions activity, or who can otherwise offer any assistance in the investigation, to contact Monaghan Garda Station.

Gardaí make farm theft arrest

In other rural crime news, a man was arrested this week in connection with an investigation into a number of reported thefts of farm machinery and livestock in the area of west Munster.

Gardaí said that the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into multiple reported thefts in the Kerry and Cork West Garda divisions in late 2022 and early 2023.

The thefts, which occurred between November and February, resulted in around €110,000 worth of farm machinery (including a tractor and slurry tanker which were later recovered) and animals being stolen.

Gardaí said that, after an extensive investigation conducted by officers from the Cork West and Kerry divisions, it was suspected that the thefts were linked to an organised crime group believed to be involved in the removal of livestock and machinery in those jurisdictions.

On foot of that investigation, a number of searches were carried out at residences and farmlands in north and west Co. Kerry on Tuesday (June 13).

In the course of those searches, a number of vehicles were seized.

The searches were conducted by Gardaí from the Cork West and Kerry divisions, with assistance from the Regional Armed Support Unit from Co. Limerick, along with local divisional crime scene unit members and community policing members.

A man aged in his early 20s was arrested as part of this operation.