After a prolonged dry spell for many parts of the country, Met Éireann is forecasting wetter conditions over the weekend.

However, it will remain warm, with temperatures staying above average.

There will be some hazy sunny spells at times today (Friday, June 16), the best of which will be in Ulster and north Leinster this morning. It will turn cloudier overall as the day progresses with showery outbreaks of rain in the south gradually extending to most parts during the day.

The showers will be heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range from 18° in the southwest up to 25° in the northeast, in moderate to occasionally fresh southeasterly winds.

Scattered thundery showers will continue overnight, mixed with clear spells. Some mist and fog patches will develop, especially along eastern coasts in light to moderate south to southeast winds. It will also be a mild night, with temperatures not falling below 12° to 16°.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will be mixed with some sunny spells tomorrow (Saturday, June 17). Some surface water flooding is possible with the most intense showers, mainly over the midlands and west of the country.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 18° to 23° in light to moderate southerly winds, according to Met Éireann.

Showers will ease during tomorrow night, but at a few isolated showers will be possible. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clear spells, low cloud and some hill fog in light to moderate south to southeast winds.

Showery rain will intensify again from the south towards morning. Lowest temperatures overnight on Saturday will be 11° to 14°.

Sunday (June 18) will be another showery day with some sunny spells. Some of the showers will be heavy once again, with the chance of thunderstorms and surface water flooding. Highest temperatures are expected to be 18° to 22° in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Showers will become isolated early on Sunday night, leaving mostly dry conditions with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures on Sunday night will be 11° to 15° in light and variable winds, with some mist and fog developing locally.

Frequent showers are expected on Monday (June 19), mixed with some sunny spells. Some showers may turn heavy locally, though not quite as heavy as previous days. Highest temperatures are expected to be 17° to 22° in light to moderate southerly winds, according to Met Éireann.