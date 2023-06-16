The breeding season is, for most, heading towards the latter end, with many farmers now turning the bull/bulls out with their cows.

Artificial insemination (AI) played a vital role on the majority of dairy farms this year to not only breed replacement heifers, but to also breed high-value/quality beef calves.

Considering this, Agriland spoke with a number of representatives from AI companies to determine what was popular with farmers in 2023.

Progressive and Munster

Progressive Genetics saw increase in usage and demand of sexed semen this breeding season, according to James Taylor.

Taylor said that the most popular bulls are the ones with over €340 economic breeding index (EBI) and that have all the best figures in milk solids and fertility and with a ‘plus’ in milk kilos and in health.

Some of the popular bulls this year from Progressive Genetics include:

(IG) Aghernbridge Milton (FR8403);

(FR8403); (IG) Glenrea Zak (FR7986);

(FR7986); (IG) Greenhills Ballintosig (FR7907).

There has also been a big focus on beef according to Taylor, with an emphasis placed on the Dairy Beef Index (DBI) and beef sub-index scores.

The most popular beef breeds remain Angus, Hereford, and Belgian Blue, but special breeds such as Speckle Park and Longhorn are rising in popularity too.

According to John Tobin from Munster Bovine, the use of sexed semen remains popular with farmers – with confidence growing year-on-year.

Many farmers continue to place a focus on components within their bull teams, but also on the maintenance and health sub-index, he said.

The top sires in Munster Bovine this year included:

(IG) Ballycarney Denman (FR6772);

(FR6772); (IG) Tankardsrock Teak (FR7929);

(FR7929); (IG) Aghernbridge Milton (FR8403).

Angus remains the most popular choice with dairy farmers according to Tobin, with bulls such as HW Lord Horatio V538 (AA6682) and Gabriel Pat 1949 (AA4631) the top two Angus sires this year.

Hereford is also popular, with Gouldingpoll 1 Zoro (HE6841), the top Hereford sire and for Belgian Blue, Bbg Elk 236 De Boulogne was the top pick among dairy farmers.

Eurogene and LIC

According to David Power from LIC, there has been a significant increase in the demand for sexed bulls from all their dairy offerings.

Starting with the LIC Friesian offering, the most popular sires were Arkan MGH Backdrop-ET S2F (FR6730) and Buelin BM Equator S2F (FR1755) – with both of these bulls popular in conventional and sexed straws.

There was a big decline in conventional Jersey straws, but there was a significant increase in sexed Jersey straws, according to Power.

Ulmarra TT Gallivant (JE6238) was the top-selling Jersey bull and top-selling sexed bull overall.

He was quite popular for use on Friesian cows to obtain a first cross-cow.

Again, Power said there was a decline in conventional cross-bred semen, but there was a increase in sexed straws.

Overall sexed-straw sales were up by 48% compared to last year, while conventional dairy decreased by 32%.

The focus for LIC customers was on using more continental sires early on in the breeding season, with Belgian Blue, Limousin and Charolais proving popular.

Many farmers usrf short gestation sires such as Hereford towards the end of breeding season.

The -10 days gestation Shrimptons Hill sire being popular at this stage with many.

Speaking to Agriland, Tom Baker from Eurogene said that there has been a change, with conventional semen reducing while sexed and beef have increase significantly.

For the dairy sires, bull such as Rochemount Lad (FR6981) and Coileain Hotshot (FR8037) were the top sellers from Eurogene.

Another popular sire noted by Baker was VH Praser (FR4573), with farmers very happy with how his daughters are performing on farms.

An increase in demand for Hereford bulls was seen this year, but Angus bulls remain the most in demand among farmers – with Hereford coming in at number two.

Baker said that the short-gestation Limousin bull Gaggin Power ET (LM7404) was also proving to be popular, with farmers willing to try some of the more continental sires.

Dovea

Sexed semen straw were in high demand for all the sexed bulls according to Niall Duffy from Dovea Genetics.

Some of the top-selling sexed bulls for Dovea were Oldcastletown Casper (FR7752), Ballintosig Minster Man (FR7749), and Barrackhill Reuben (FR7791).

Duffy said that farmers appear to be focusing on components with bull selection, along with a positive for health.

Some of the other popular bulls included Clochrua Messi (FR9358) and Glenaboy Allstar SRM (FR8893).

Angus was once again the most popular beef breed, but farmers were more focused on calf quality with Belgian Blue and Hereford also being popular.

The triple-mixed beef straws were also a big seller, according to Duffy.

Bullwise

A new company to the Irish market this year, Bullwise, has gotten off to a great start according to Terry Dillon.

Some of its popular Holstein sires wre Velder Starmaker (FR5581), Delta Fervent PP (FR9079), Delta Jacuzzo (S3510), and Delta Xander (FR8787).

The New Zealand grass-based were extremely popular according to Dillon, with the most popular sires from this product line being Meander SB Alias (FR9190), Meander Shot Alibi-et (FR9187), Meander Aladiesman-et (FR6880), and Symes SB Checkbook S2F (FR9493).

These sires were popular in high-EBI herds, Friesian herds, and crossbred herds.

Dillon added that there was a big push for daughter-proven bulls and these bulls were also outcross, which many farmers were happy with.

The sexed Jersey offerings also did well he said, with the crossbreds also being in strong demand from farmers.

Again, Angus remains the most popular beef breed, followed by Hereford and Belgian Blue.

Dillon added that the triple-mix Angus was very popular among farmers, particularly towards the end of the breeding season.

Breeding

Overall, components and health appear to be the biggest factors that farmers are using to select their bull they are using for breeding this year.

On the beef side, Angus remains the most in demand among dairy farmers, but more and more appear to be using continental sires on older cows.

Breeding 2023 appears to be going fairly well so far, with the weather improving at the right time.