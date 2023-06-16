With the recent dry weather and drought conditions experienced across many parts of the country, it is only now with the promise of rain that second-cut fertiliser is being spread.

ABP Food Group’s Advantage Beef Programme farm liaison team leader Amie Coonan has recently updated farmers with recommendations on soil nutrient requirements for second-cut silage.

She explained that in an ideal scenario, silage fields receive 2,500-3,000 gallons of slurry/ac first, followed by a chemical fertiliser application.

Coonan explained that due to the prolonged dry weather after first cuts were taken, many farmers across the country have opted not to spread any slurry.

“With the dry weather, the risk of N loss due to volatilisation and slurry caking on silage ground has resulted in many farmers not spreading any slurry.

“If slurry was not spread, it is important to balance your bagged fertiliser to ensure you are supplying adequate levels of Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P) and Potassium (K) to those fields.

“Where slurry was applied, ensure you leave 5-7 days before spreading bagged fertiliser to prevent any nutrient losses,” she said.

The table below outlines guideline nutrient requirements for second-cut silage: Sward Type N – units/acre P – units/acre K – units/acre Example with slurry @2500 gals/ac using LESS Example with no Slurry): Old sward (4-6t/ac fresh grass) 40-60 units 6-10 units 40-60 units 1 bag/acre of ProUrea 38%N + S 3.3 bags/ac of 15-3-20 +S New reseed (8t/ac fresh grass) 80 units 13 units 80 units 2.1 bags/acre of ProUrea 38% N + S 4 bags/ac of 15-3-20 +S 0.45 bag/ac of ProUrea 46%N The above guidelines are assuming soil index three for P and K

Amie explained that while some farmers have received adequate levels of rain over the past few days, many farms are still suffering major soil moisture deficits (SMDs).

“Where farms are still in drought conditions, the advice is to go ahead with an application of 2 bags/ac of 15:3:20 plus Sulphur (S).

“This will get the crop growing but won’t restrict your decisions going forward.

“If rain comes then fertiliser can be topped up to the above recommended amounts but if dry weather continues, this ground can be grazed.

“Applying P and K fertiliser (where needed) is important because it will help to boost growth during a period of low growth rates.”