A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is currently in place for 13 counties which could be affected by localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

National forecaster Met Éireann has said there will be localised showers with heavy downpours, thunderstorms, gusty winds and a chance of hail.

The counties affected are: Clare; Limerick; Tipperary; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo; Laois; Longford; Offaly; and Westmeath.

The Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will remain in place until 9:00p.m today (Thursday, June 15), according to the national forecaster.

Any lingering showers in the northwest will clear early tonight, leaving largely dry conditions with clear spells and patches of mist and fog, Met Éireann said.

More showers will move into the southwest later in the night and will be heavy at times. Tonight will be very mild again with temperatures not falling below 13° to 16°, with light winds.

Rain in the southwest will extend northeastwards to most areas during the day tomorrow (Friday, June 16). The rain will be heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 18° and 26°, warmest in Ulster and north Leinster. There’ll be a light to moderate south to southeast wind, occasionally freshening around showers.