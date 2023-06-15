A TD has claimed in the Dáil that jeeps used as part of the new Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) are “gas guzzlers”.

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara told the Dáil yesterday (Wednesday, June 14) that the new €1.5 billion scheme “was designed by civil servants for the benefit of civil servants, not farmers or the environment”.

“The new inspection teams are being rolled out and in east Clare at least they are in big new 2.3L, long, wheelbase diesel vehicles.

“These are the kind of vehicles you would expect to see at a Make America Great Again, MAGA, rally in Texas, and they are paid for by taxpayers’ money with ACRES logos on them, which were also paid for with taxpayers’ money.”

Deputy McNamara added that farmers in designated areas will have their funding reduced under the new scheme.

“The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine [Charlie McConalogue] talks the talk when it comes to the environment but when it comes to walking the walk he withdrew funding for innovative environmental schemes.

“Does the Taoiseach understand why farmers are sceptical of the Nature Restoration Law and about not being compensated?” he said.

ACRES

However, Minister McConalogue rejected the claim that farmers in designated areas would be less well off under ACRES.

“ACRES has been a strong success with farmers across this country. It was oversubscribed by 50% and as a government we stepped forward to make sure that every applicant could participate.

“The vast majority of farmers in Clare will receive significantly increased payments under ACRES, as they will all the other schemes I have launched, be that the suckler scheme or under the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS).

“Some day the deputy might put a euro in their pocket as well,” the minister added.

This comment led to Deputy McNamara taking to his feet and telling the Dáil that he puts “money in farmers’ pockets week in, week out at the mart.”

“Is the minister putting his own money in farmers’ pockets or is he putting taxpayers’ money in farmers’ pockets?” the TD, who is also a farmer, said.

Minister McConalogue said the government will back farmers financially and “deliver them an income”.

“Unfortunately, no matter how much the deputy talks here, he has not put €1 in their pockets.

“If talk was not cheap, Deputy McNamara would be great. It is very cheap in his case,” the minister said.

“Well, it is very cheap for the minister when he spending taxpayers’ money. He is flying around the place buying 2.3L gas guzzlers on an environmental scheme,” Deputy McNamara replied.