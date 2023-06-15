A resilient, transparent and fairer food chain is needed for farmers, the representative body of European farmers and agri-cooperatives, Copa-Cogeca has said.

The group said it “fully supports” a report by the European Parliament which shapes its vision for agriculture, food production, biodiversity, ecosystems and pollution.

A plan for EU food security and more resources for farmers has been demanded by MEPs in a resolution adopted yesterday (Wednesday, June 14) by 447 votes to 142, and 31 abstentions.

The report adopted in the parliament sets out a “clear, pragmatic, and innovative vision within which the farming community can work”, Copa-Cogeca said.

EU agriculture report

By taking a “clear vote” on its agricultural policy, the group said MEPs considered the “lessons learnt” from the health, geopolitical, and environmental crises of recent years.

In the resolution, MEPs agreed that the EU must become less dependent on third countries and diversify the supply of critical production imports such as fertiliser, feed and raw materials.

The parliament also said that a new EU programme should be created to modernise irrigation facilities and promote new water management infrastructure.

“This text tackles all the essential problems faced by the farming community, whilst presenting ambitious and positive political initiatives that are not included in the European Commission’s strategies, such as the Farm to Fork strategy.

“We welcome the emphasis placed on generational renewal, the principles of a European strategy on the subject and the focus on innovation.

“The same applies to the issues of the new cultivation techniques, fertilisers and irrigation strategy, the protein plan, and the role of livestock farming,” Copa-Cogeca said.

There needs to be consistency of Green Deal initiatives with the EU’s trade policy, and farmers need “coherence” concerning Europe’s ambitions in terms of the agricultural transition, the group added.

The report “completes the shortcomings and blind spots of the Green Deal for agriculture”, and proposes a more coherent and sustainable framework for the European Agricultural sector”, according to Copa-Cogeca.

Food security

MEPs agreed that food security, autonomy and the resilience of the farming sector in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and climate change must be strengthened.

Commenting that self-sufficiency in food cannot be taken for granted, and Europe must become more independent, rapporteur Marlene Mortler said:

“We can only ensure our food security if European farmers have a strong, viable position in the food chain and can invest in the future.

“They want innovation and they need motivation. Our farmers deserve reliable political and practical conditions.”