The European Union (EU) must become less dependent on third countries and diversify the supply of critical production imports such as fertiliser, feed and raw materials, MEPs have said.

A plan for EU food security and more resources for farmers have been demanded by MEPs in a resolution adopted today (Wednesday, June 14) by 447 votes to 142, and 31 abstentions.

Urging that the EU must become food self-sufficient, the European Parliament called for a plan based on food stocks, protein and feed strategy and financial support to European producers.

Food security

MEPs agreed that food security, autonomy and the resilience of the farming sector in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and climate change must be strengthened.

Commenting that self-sufficiency in food cannot be taken for granted, and Europe must become more independent, rapporteur Marlene Mortler said:

“We can only ensure our food security if European farmers have a strong, viable position in the food chain and can invest in the future.

“They want innovation and they need motivation. Our farmers deserve reliable political and practical conditions.”

Advertisement

Therefore, she said, the parliament proposed to strengthen the role of primary producers in the food chain, support young and female farmers, and boost investment and innovation.

“This is the only way to create a positive perspective for European farmers, their future generations and our food security,” Mortler said.

In adopting this resolution, the parliament is responding to citizens’ expectations about the future of agriculture, food production, biodiversity, ecosystems and pollution.

EU agriculture

The adopted resolution states that a new EU programme should be created to modernise irrigation facilities and promote new water management infrastructure.

Financing for farmers’ access to digital technologies and precision crop management is “key” for the increase of yields, and the reduction of pesticides use and water consumption, MEPs said.

Advertisement

Cooperation between supermarkets and food banks has been called for by the parliament, as well as EU campaigns against food waste, and national food waste prevention programmes.

In the resolution MEPs also advocated for investments in infrastructure for more sustainable transport and storage facilities of farm products.

A chapter on food and agricultural products should be part of trade agreements to fight “unfair competition” from third country producers who are subject to less strict legislation, they said.

Green Deal

The parliament acknowledged the European Green Deal as a possible “milestone in the EU’s transition to a greener, more sustainable and resilient economy and agriculture”.

However, MEPs also argue that “some of the proposed measures might have unintended effects, which have not yet been properly assessed and identified at farm level”.

In implementing the deal, the commission should ensure that “agricultural entrepreneurship and activity is maintained across the union from a strategic point of view in terms of food security”.