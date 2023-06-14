The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has launched a new pilot scheme to prepare vacant farmhouses for refurbishment works.

The scheme will provide grants of up to €7,500, excluding VAT, to cover the cost of expert conservation advice for the owners of vacant traditional farmhouses.

The conservation expert will visit the vacant farmhouse, conduct a survey and compile tailored advice for owners who are considering availing of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

That scheme provides funding of up to €50,000 for the refurbishment of vacant and derelict homes in both rural and urban areas or properties that have previously not been in residential use.

Advertisement

The conservation report will outline the current condition of the building and suggest repairs and improvements to improve the structure and enhance its character, energy efficiency, integrity and amenity.

Farmhouses

Buildings which qualify for the scheme include vernacular farmhouses, sometimes described as cottages, constructed using traditional techniques and locally available materials such as thatch, stone, slate, timber, wattle and earth.

Commenting on the launch of the pilot scheme Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, said: “The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant has proved very popular with more than 1,500 applications received.

“We have recently announced an expanded grant for offshore islands and I am delighted to launch this new pilot which further emphasises our desire to tackle vacancy and dereliction.

“Traditional farmhouse buildings present unique challenges when it comes to refurbishment and this new pilot scheme will help remove some of these obstacles by allowing owners to obtain the expert advice needed to restore these structures and bring them back into use.

“These traditional farmhouse buildings have the potential to become homes and this scheme can help make that happen,” he said.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan added:

“I welcome the launch of this new pilot scheme, not only because it will provide an additional source of support to help bring more vacant properties back into use, but because it will do so in a way that respects our national heritage by allowing owners to get the expert advice needed to breathe new life into these traditional buildings which form such a distinctive part of our rural landscape.”

Those interested in availing of the scheme can apply through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s website.