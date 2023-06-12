The weather forecast for the coming week indicates a continuation of the humid conditions with sunny spells and thunder storms in places and the UV index and pollen cunt will be high.

According to Met Éireann, today (Monday June 12) will be warm and humid with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.

Scattered showers will develop in the east this morning before extending westwards across the country later.

Heavy and thundery falls are likely in some parts with the potential for spot flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 20° to 25°C, warmest in the northeast with just light north or northwest winds. There will be coastal fog at times too.

There will be some showers continuing tonight, mainly in Connacht or Munster with possible localised thundery downpours.

It will remain largely dry and clear elsewhere although mist and some fog patches will set in again.

It will remain relatively warm overnight with temperatures not falling below 14°-16° with light northerly or variable winds.

Weather for the week

It is expected to be very warm or hot tomorrow, Tuesday, with sunny spells and light southeasterly breezes.

Scattered heavy showers or localised thunderstorms will break out during the day, most likely in the west or midlands.

Top temperatures will range from 23° to 27°, although less warm along coasts due to sea breezes. Some coastal mist or fog is likely at times.

Tuesday night will be a muggy night with showers early on in the west dying out. Dry and clear in many areas with some mist and fog forming.

Temperatures are not expected to fall below 13°-15° with a light easterly breeze.

On Wednesday it will be very warm or hot with temperatures reaching 23° to 27° for most, but less warm along coasts.

There will be good spells of hazy sunshine although scattered heavy downpours or thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening, most likely in the west and midlands and there will be light southeast breezes.

It will be another mild night on Wednesday night with temperatures of 13° to 15° and very light breezes. Lingering showers will die out with a dry night for many. Turning misty with some fog possible.

Thursday is forecast to be very warm with sunny spells, although ‘hit or miss’ heavy showers or thunderstorms are likely to develop during the day.

Highest temperatures on Thursday will range between 22° and 26° with little to no wind aside from sea breezes.

Some showers are expected again on Friday mixed with hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures on Friday of 22° to 25°, a little lower along coasts.



Looking further ahead, the humid and warm weather with showers is likely to continue into next weekend, although possibly turning cloudier.

Warnings

Meanwhile, there is a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place for some counties in Northern Ireland today.

The UK Met Office has issued to the notice for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. It is effective from 12:00p.m today until 9:00p.m tonight.

There is also a potato blight advisory ongoing until at least tomorrow Tuesday evening (June 13).

Weather conditions conductive to the spread of potato blight will affect many parts of the south extending to much of the midlands, west and northwest.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types currently range from around 60-75mm with increasingly restricted growth and agricultural drought conditions in the southeast.