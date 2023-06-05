The week ahead will continue to see mainly dry weather with most of the country experiencing very little or no rainfall according to Met Éireann.

Farmers have been advised by the meteorological service however, that this will mean that drought conditions “are likely to increase in coverage”.

According to Met Éireann drying conditions will be very good this week with extensive opportunities for spraying.

However it has warned that there could also be the possibility of moderate winds at times, especially in the east which may interfere with some sprayers and “evaporation will need to be considered especially in the heat of the day”.

It highlighted that soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types currently range from 35 to 45mm over northern parts of the country and 45 to 60mm elsewhere.

“With dry, warm and largely sunny conditions over the coming week, SMDs will generally increase by 15 to 20mm, likely ranging from 50 to 70mm, generally, and potentially over 70mm in the parts of the southeast,” Met Éireann added.

Weather outlook

Latest forecasts suggest there will be plenty of sunshine over the coming week and sunshine amounts will continue to be “well above normal”.

It will be sunny for most of today (Monday, June 5) but in some parts of the country there could be patchy cloud and by the evening, chiefly in the northwest of the country there could be an isolated shower.

It will be dry tonight and again the northwest may have the potential for a little more cloud compared to the rest of the country.

Temperatures will range from 8° to 13° tonight with the possibility of mist or fog patches.

Tuesday

It will be another dry and sunny day with some possibility of cloud in the afternoon and evening, mainly in the west where there could also be showers,

Temperatures will be in the region of between 19° to 24° and it could be cooler in easter coastal areas where temperatures will reach 16° to 18°. It will remain dry and clear at night with temperatures expected to fall to between 9° to 12°.

Wednesday

The warm spell of weather will continue through to Wednesday, staying dry and sunny but Ulster could see showers. For the majority of the country temperatures will remain high at between 20° to 24°.

However the east and northeast of the country can expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs of 16° to 19° degrees and light to moderate easterly winds.

Thursday

It will be another dry day with sunshine expected throughout the country. There is, however, the prospect of some patchy cloudy in the southwest later in the day.

Highest temperatures are likely to be between 17° to 20° degrees in Leinster and east Ulster but it could climb to between 20° to 23° degrees in other areas.

Friday

Although most of the country will continue to see dry weather on Friday accompanied by sunshine there is a possibility the that in the south and southwest of the country there could be light rain and drizzle.

Temperatures will range between 17° to 22° degrees and it will remain warmest in the west, with moderate easterly winds.

Looking ahead to the weekend Met Éireann expects temperatures to remain in the high teens to low twenties.