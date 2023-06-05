The Kilmoon Music Festival at Cushinstown Athletic Club, Kilmoon, Co. Meath, is set to return for its 10th annual barn dance on Saturday, June 24, with all proceeds from the event being donated to cancer research and various local charities.

Organised by the Fox and Kerins families, the previous nine barn dances have seen an incredible €632,000 raised and generously donated to charity.

The event has grown hugely in popularity and an estimated 3,000 people are expected to flock to this year’s event for seven hours of non-stop country music.

A statement from the organisers outlined that this year’s barn dance and country/western music festival “will feature a range of live acts with fans having the opportunity to enjoy a fabulous line-up of entertainment at the Kilmoon Music Festival”.

Taking to the stage first will be DJ Mark Fallon who will get the evening off to a start.

Next up will be the popular country music band Shotgun Shankey and the Bullets, who are currently playing live gigs all over Ireland.

They will be followed by the traditional Irish and folk group Celtic Heritage. Following on from this, CEOL will take to the stage for the grand finale with their popular folk music which was inspired primarily by the Chieftains and the Dubliners.

The organisers outlined: “The event is now firmly established on the summer calendar as one of the great nights of the summer and a social event not to be missed.

The organisers have encouraged all interested in attending to come along on the evening for “a great night’s entertainment all in aid of a number of very worthy charities”.

Doors to the event will open at 6:45p.m and the event is strictly over 18s. Tickets to the event cost €35 and food is included in the ticket price.

For ticket locations and more information people can follow the event on Instagram at Kilmoonbarndance.