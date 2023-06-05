54ac in Rathshillane, Tacumshane, Rosslare, Co. Wexford, is far from an average parcel of land for it comes with an historic tower, a partially built modern house and a one-bedroom dwelling with lake views.

The scenic property will go for sale by online auction on Wednesday, June 28 at 2:00p.m.

“Located on a south-east facing slope with breathtaking views over Lady’s Island Lake, the property presents a perfect blend of history, stunning natural beauty, sweeping landscape and limitless future potential,” enthused selling agent, David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey said.

“A haven of peace and tranquility, this property will appeal to those seeking a refuge from the hustle and bustle of urban life,” he contended. The land is currently in tillage.

Advertisement

“Tacumshane village is a short stroll away with amenities including a pub and restaurant. There are countless sandy beaches nearby including Rostoonstown, Ballytrent, Carne and St. Margaret’s, further enhancing the appeal of this location,” he said.

“A wide array of water-based activities are also provided for such as kayaking, sailing, surfing and fishing. The property is within easy reach of an array of popular destinations such as Rosslare Strand and Kilmore Quay,” David said.

“Nearby establishments such as Meyler’s Millhouse, The Lobster Pot, Mary Barry’s and Kelly’s Resort Hotel, provide a superb local offering,” the estate agent added.

This property is within 8km of the N25 which connects Rosslare Harbour to Wexford town and 20km from the N11/M11 which connects Wexford to Dublin. South Dublin can be accessed in 90 minutes while Dublin airport is within a two-hour drive.

Advertisement

“The area is well serviced by Irish Rail, Bus Éireann and Wexford Bus. Passenger ferries are available to various locations from Rosslare Harbour such as Roscoff, Fishguard, Cherbourg and Bilbao,” the auctioneer said.

“This is a truly remarkable property offering a unique opportunity to acquire a valuable holding with an historic tower dating back to the 16th century.

“The fortified manor tower is a national monument and has had archaeological and restoration works, underpinning and tying carried out. It previously benefitted from a tax exemption as a site of significant public importance,`’ he said.

The property incorporates a compact detached unit and a partially built modern dwelling, finished to roof level and designed by conservation architect, Robin Mandal, the selling agent said.

The property is guiding at €12,000/ac for the land while lot 4 is guided at €250,000.