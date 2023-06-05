A “compromise” to the European Union’s proposed Nature Restoration Law text, agreed by its environmental committee is welcome, but it still does not go far enough, an Irish MEP has warned.

Fianna Fáil MEP, Billy Kelleher, said today (Monday, June 5) that a “package deal” agreed by the main groups in the European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) is “an improvement”.

ENVI shadow rapporteurs of the Nature Restoration Law confirmed that they had agreed on an updated “common text” of the proposed law which they said “will be brought to the vote in the ENVI committee on June 15”.

Kelleher said he welcomed the development and described it as “progress”.

“The ENVI negotiators have now accepted that their original targets for restoration and re-wetting for drained agricultural peatland were too extreme.

“They are now reverting to the original commission proposal of 30% of such areas by 2030, of which at least (a quarter) shall be rewetted, 50% of such areas by 2040, of which at least (half) shall be rewetted , 70% of such areas by 2050, of which at least (half) shall be rewetted.”

“This is, of course, better but from Ireland’s perspective, we still need to see more progress towards reaching the same targets as those that the Irish Government are supporting at the Council of Ministers.”

The Fianna Fáil MEP had previously stated that that he would not be voting in favour of the European Union’s Nature Restoration Law in its current form.

Kelleher had said that he was “unable to support” any form of the law that would include mandatory rewetting targets on member states.

He said the current targets would “require the re-wetting of farmland even with Ireland making full use of Bord na Móna and Coillte lands”.

“From an Irish perspective, this cannot be on the table. As a substitute member of the ENVI Committee, I retain the right to table alternative amendments, reflecting the council’s targets, when it comes before the full Parliament in July.

“I expect and hope all Irish MEPs will support the tabling of these amendments in line with Irish Government policy,” Kelleher added.



