A producers network in Co. Tipperary, which includes cheesemakers, fruit farmers and butchers, are among a group of agri-food tourism projects who have received a new funding boost.

The Tipperary Food Producers Network is one of 17 organisations who will benefit from a total €300,000 in funding which has been earmarked for the tourism projects.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, today (Monday, June 5) confirmed that the funding has been made available for the groups under the 2023 Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Minister McConalogue said: “The connection between agriculture and rural tourism is real and tangible given that we are such a great food nation with a strong track hospitality record.

“It is great to be able to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made.

“There is a great interest from across the country this year which highlights the interest in agri-food tourism and its importance to communities.”

According to Minister McConalogue these tourism projects in rural areas allows companies of all sizes to showcase their “people, landscape, history and culture” through agricultural produce and local cuisine.

“In addition it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice,” the minister added.

The projects which have secured new funding include: