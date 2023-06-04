Reseeding has a vital role to play on farms that use grass as the main source of feed, with reseeding, rejuvenating swards and increasing dry matter (DM) production.

It also allows for weeds to be brought under control and the introduction of clover into swards.

Paddocks that were taken out for reseeding this spring need to be monitored closely and grazed at the correct time.

Getting the management of these paddocks wrong now will have an impact on the grass production capability of the new reseed.

Reseeding in the spring means that paddocks can be reintroduced into the grazing rotation for the year, but the management of these paddocks needs to be different than other paddocks.

Reseeding

Early grazing – at the right stage – will allow light to penetrate the root of the sward, encourage tillering and to allow the sward to ‘fill out’.

Grazing the sward can be done once it can withstand the ‘pull test’. This is when the plant doesn’t pull out of the ground, it simulates how a cow will eat the grass.

This first grazing can generally occur when the cover is between 700kg of dry matter (DM)/ha and 1,000kg of DM/ha.

Additionally, the sward should be grazed in dry conditions and harvesting for silage in the first year should be avoided.

Clover

Most grass mixes have clover seed included within them and you also want to encourage the clover to establish itself.

The management of clover seeds is similar, except the grazing should continue at low covers for the first five to six grazing post sowing,.

Previously, subsequent grazings would have occurred when the sward was at a cover between 1,000kg of DM/ha and 1,400kg of DM/ha.

Instead these paddocks should not be allowed to exceed covers of 1,000kg of DM/ha for the first five to six grazings.

Chemical nitrogen (N) application should remain the same for the first eight to 12 months as the clover will not be taking in N until then.