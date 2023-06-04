Over the next couple of weeks of the breeding season, the stock bull or bulls will start to be turned out with the cows on some dairy farms.

The breeding season appears to be progressing well on many farms, as the good weather and grass growth arrived when needed.

As farms move through week five and into week six, many will be considering turning out the stock bull to clean up any cows that remain not in calf.

When the stock bull or bulls is turned out with the cows, you should continue to use artificial insemination (AI) for at least a number of days.

This gives the bull a chance to get up to speed and ensures that there is no break in the calving season.

When turning out a bull with the cows, it is also important to have a rough idea of how many cows might not yet be in calf. Depending on the numbers of cows not in-calf, the number of bulls needed may differ.

For a 100-cow herd, with approximately 50-70% of the herd in-calf after six-weeks of AI, at least two bulls will be required.

If less than half of the herd is in-calf after six weeks of AI, three bulls will be required.

Bull safety

On farms where a bull is running with the cows, it is important that extra safety precautions are taken.

A bull should never be trusted, no matter how quiet he seems.

When herding the cows, it is advised to know where the bull is at all times. Ideally a vehicle should be used, and at the very least, a stick should be carried.

Keep close to the fence line and always try to have an escape route planned as there is always potential that it will be needed.

If there are any signs of aggression shown by the bull, they should be moved on from the farm.

Although he might have been an expensive investment, by giving him a second chance you are giving him a chance to possibly cause injury to someone.