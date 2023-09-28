The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that the government is “seriously and sympathetically” examining a compensation for farmers and landowners impacted by ash dieback.

Leo Varadkar was responding to a question posed by Independent TD Carol Nolan yesterday (Wednesday, September 27).

Ash dieback was first detected in the Republic of Ireland in October 2012 at a site, planted in 2009 with trees imported from continental Europe.

Teagasc estimate that the disease is likely to cause the death of the majority (90%) of ash trees over the next two decades.

Ash dieback

Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan said that there is “much upset and frustration” among farmers and landowners.

“If we are to restore the confidence that has been lost in the forestry sector and encourage people to get involved in afforestation, it is essential that compensation packages be provided in the forthcoming budget.

“I am asking for certainty today,” Deputy Nolan said.

Advertisement

Carol Nolan TD

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he could not provide certainty, but added that it is an issue that the government is “considering”.

“Many people who invested in forestry were encouraged to do so by government and given government grants. For many of them, this would potentially have been their pension.

“Now, through no fault of their own, they see their crop has been destroyed,” he said.

“For similar crops in similar circumstances, we would provide a compensation package. We are examining it seriously and sympathetically.

“We just need to see what is being done in other European countries, for example. We are genuinely going to make a decision on it sooner rather than later,” Varadkar said.

Advertisement

Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett told Agriland at the National Ploughing Championships that compensation for farmers affected by ash dieback “might form part” of the upcoming budget.

She said “there will have to be some supports” for farmers involved in forestry who were impacted by ash dieback.