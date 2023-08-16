The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has reiterated its call for a new compensation scheme for forestry owners impacted by ash dieback.

A delegation from the farming organisation, led by IFA National Farm Forestry Committee chair Jason Fleming, met with the Ash Dieback Review Group yesterday (Tuesday, August 15) to highlight “the critical concerns and needs” of those impacted by the disease.

“Our message to the ash dieback review group is the same communication we have repeatedly delivered to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM): A new scheme is required that fully compensates those affected by the disease,” Fleming said.

“A new scheme to provide grants to support farmers to hire relevant professionals to safely fell roadside trees affected by ash dieback is also badly needed,” he added.

Ash dieback

The IFA has developed a new document outlining its concerns regarding ash dieback support and key changes required.

The association claims that the treatment of farmers affected by the disease has created a “ripple effect”, discouraging those who may have previously considered planting forestry.

The IFA said that a new compensation scheme is “crucial to restore confidence and increase farmer participation in forestry”.

In June 2023, Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, Pippa Hackett, announced the establishment of an independent review of the ash dieback support scheme.

IFA is seeking the following changes to the scheme:

Provide a 100% reconstitution grant for all infected plantations, enabling forest owners to clearfell and replant with tree species that satisfy their management objectives;

Reinstate a 20-year premium on replanted land to incentivise the restoration of affected areas;

Ensure adequate compensation for the value of the timber asset, based on the valuation of healthy ash plantations at the time of clearance;

Allow farmers affected by ash dieback the option not to replant, without penalties, under specific circumstances;

The government must implement stronger control measures to prevent the introduction and spread of diseases of tree species that are grant aided under the Afforestation Scheme;

The introduction of a financial support scheme is needed to address roadside ash trees.

Ash dieback was first detected in the Republic of Ireland in October 2012 at a site, planted in 2009 with trees imported from continental Europe.

Teagasc estimate that the disease is likely to cause the death of the majority (90%) of ash trees over the next two decades.

There is approximately, 24,300ha of ash woodlands in Ireland, account for 3% of the total forest area.

Since 1990, approximately 17,000ha were planted, predominantly by farmers, which was grant aided by the DAFM under the afforestation scheme.