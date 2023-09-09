Environmentalists ignore the important role farmers “play in food production and protecting the environment”, according to Francie Gorman who has launched his campaign to become the next president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Gorman, who is currently the IFA’s south Leinster regional chair, is highly critical of what he has described as the “incessant and unfair vilification” of farmers by environmentalists.

He said: “Our sector has faced persistent and unfair criticism from environmentalists in the media with no acknowledgement of the important role we play.

“This criticism does not mean farmers get a free pass on the environment, but it also doesn’t mean that the work of farmers to improve water quality and the sustainability of their produce should be ignored either.”

Gorman believes it is a “cop out” to suggest that Ireland should “cut back our grass-based production and import food from other parts of the world with a higher carbon footprint”.

“Farmers must be supported to meet the environmental challenge we face which is why I am proposing a new environmental scheme, with a payment of €15,000 to be opened to all farmers, including organic,” he added.

According to Gorman Irish farming has a very positive story to tell, but “it’s not getting through in the media”.

“The IFA must take some responsibility for this as over the years it has relinquished its once proudly held status as a powerful, leading voice for farmers.

“Strong leadership and unity amongst members are key to strengthening our negotiating position, as well as our ability to develop and drive policy focusing on increasing farm income and securing a future for the next generation of farmers,” Gorman said. Francie Gorman, IFA presidential candidate Source: Francie Gorman

Gorman, who is a beef, suckler and sheep farmer from Ballinakill, Co. Laois, launched his campaign this weekend in Abbeyleix in front of a crowd of 350 people, which included former IFA president John Bryan and a number of IFA county chairs.

He said his priority is to ensure Ireland does not transfer its food production business to countries that produce food in “a less sustainable fashion than we do just to keep people who are anti-farming in this country happy.”

Gorman, who is also a former Laois IFA chair, said: “Aside from the constant need to improve commodity prices and ongoing issues around engagement with the department on the various schemes, the potential diminution of our food production output remains the single biggest issue facing farmers.

“Ireland produces its milk, beef and grain as sustainably as anywhere else in the world and if it’s not produced here it’s going to be produced by countries with a bigger environmental footprint. Northern Irish farmers nor the environment benefit from such a scenario”.

He has stressed how the IFA engages with the European Union and the government on policy matters will be a key focus of his presidential bid.

Gorman added: “Farmers are being driven to breaking point regarding the various agri schemes in terms of the difficulties being experienced by applicants, delayed payments and approvals for schemes like the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) and the prohibitive costs associated with engaging directly with the department whereby individual farmers must employ a private consultant or Teagasc advisor to do their work.

“You throw in a year like we have had with incessantly poor weather and huge input costs, and it’s easy to understand why farmers are frustrated.”

Gorman is one of two candidates who have declared their ambition to be the next president of the IFA.

The current IFA national treasurer and national returning officer, Martin Stapleton, has also entered the race to succeed Tim Cullinan and become the next IFA president.