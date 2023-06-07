Martin Stapleton has officially entered the race to become the next president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The current IFA national treasurer and national returning officer made the announcement at a meeting of the Limerick IFA county executive in Kilmallock, Co. Limerick this evening (Wednesday, June 7), where he sought support for his election bid.

Stapleton, a former chair of the IFA National Farm Business Committee, is a dairy farmer from Oola, Co. Limerick. He is married to Siobhan and the couple has three teenage children.

In 2020, he was elected to the position of IFA treasurer, replacing Tim Cullinan who was then embarking on his four-year term as IFA president. A second candidate has entered the race to become the next @IFAmedia president. Current IFA treasurer Martin Stapleton announced his decision to run at a meeting in Limerick tonight… pic.twitter.com/ZDhylko6WY— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) June 7, 2023

Stapleton told the meeting that he wants a farmer-led recovery of the agriculture sector.

“Renewing respect for farmers and renewing the power of the IFA will be the cornerstone of my presidential campaign.

“It is time for us, nationally and internationally, to be a stronger voice for Ireland.

“I want a strong and visible campaign, leading to a strong and visible president who leads a strong and vibrant association.

“A formidable Irish Farmers’ Association will be way more than just the sum of its parts. It will be a force to be reckoned with here in Ireland and also in Brussels.

“Unity and cohesion can be our greatest assets in the farming sector. We can achieve a huge amount by coming together as a strong, unified Irish farming organisation representing all farm enterprises and all farmers.”

“The important thing is, as I see it, that we work together to secure the future of Irish farmers and Irish farming, because under my leadership, I want no farmer left behind,” Stapleton added.

Limerick IFA chair, Sean Lavery, will be Stapleton’s campaign manager.

He said that this will be a different campaign compared to 2001 when Limerick man John Dillon, who was present at the meeting, was elected IFA president.

IFA president

Stapleton becomes the second person to declare their candidacy in the IFA presidential election.

Last night, Francie Gorman officially launched his campaign to become the next IFA president.

The current IFA South Leinster Regional chair was proposed by his local Ballinakill branch at a meeting of the Laois IFA county executive.

The fulltime suckler beef and sheep farmer is married to Kay, with whom he has a son, Tom.

Gorman is a former secretary and chair of Laois IFA and previously sat on the IFA Farm Business Committee.

Both candidates will have to secure the backing of six IFA county executives in order to get their name on the ballot paper for the election which will take place towards the end of the year.

IFA National Poultry committee chair Nigel Sweetnam said that he has been approached to run in the presidential contest. He told Agriland today that he is still currently considering whether he will throw his hat in the ring.