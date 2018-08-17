Glanbia to hold 3 additional fodder advice meetings

A further three fodder advice meetings have been announced by Glanbia Ireland, following on from its original six meetings.

The original six were very well attended, according to a spokesperson for Glanbia.

To further help its farmers deal with the current fodder challenges, Glanbia Ireland announced that it will hold additional meetings to provide technical and fodder planning advice for livestock farmers.

Dealing with the current grass shortage and winter fodder planning – Martin Ryan, feed technical support;

Catch crop options – David Leahy, tillage technical support;

Case Studies: Dealing with fodder shortages – Martin Ryan and Willie Darmody, feed technical support;

Animal health and cow fertility – Shane McElroy, Glanbia Vet;

Glanbia Extended Credit Scheme – Brian Hanafin, milk pool development and innovation. The following topics will be discussed at each event:

The additional meetings will take place early next week in counties Carlow, Cork and Wicklow, as outlined below.

Earlier this week the processor announced an unchanged milk price for July supplies.

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This price consists of an unchanged base price of 31c/L and a support payment of 1c/L from Glanbia Co-op to members.