Fodder usage and planning meetings scheduled for next week
A series of fodder usage and planning meetings being organised by Glanbia Ireland are scheduled to take place next week.
The meetings will aim to provide technical and fodder planning advice for livestock farmers impacted by the current drought.
A number of topics are expected to be covered at the meetings, which will take place in six locations around the country.
- Dealing with the current grass shortage and winter fodder planning – Martin Ryan, feed technical support;
- Catch crop options – David Leahy, tillage technical support;
- Case studies: Dealing with fodder shortages – Martin Ryan and Willie Darmody, feed technical support;
- Animal health and cow fertility – Shane McElroy, vet;
- Glanbia Extended Credit Scheme – Brian Hanafin, milk pool development and innovation.
Anyone who has any further queries about the meetings or who is looking for more information is encouraged to contact their local Glanbia Ireland representative.
The first meeting will take place in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, on Tuesday, August 7, at 11:00am. Later that day – at 8:00pm – another meeting will get underway in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny.
On Wednesday, August 8, a meeting will start at 11:00am in the Ardboyne Hotel in Navan, Co. Meath. At 8:00pm that night, the second meeting of the day will kick off in the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.
Sticking to the same start times, a meeting will take place on Thursday morning, August 9, in the Park Hotel in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. That evening, the final meeting will get underway in the Hotel Minella in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.