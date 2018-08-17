Aurivo announces increase to July milk price

Aurivo has announced an increase to its base milk price for July supplies.

The Aurivo base price has increased by 1c/L to 31.5c/L for July, the Sligo-headquartered processor revealed.

This increase on June’s price is reflective of steady milk markets, with slowing global milk supply growth and reasonable demand, the co-operative’s spokesperson said.

Aurivo is committed to paying its suppliers the maximum price possible, subject to ongoing market performance, the processor representative added.

Previous processor announcements

Meanwhile, on Monday (August 13), Lakeland also revealed a boost to its price.

The co-operative has increased the base milk price by 1c/L to 32.78c/L including VAT for July milk supplies.

The increase for July milk recognises the difficult conditions being experienced by dairy farmers as a result of the extended period of very dry weather during the Summer.

To further assist dairy farmers, Lakeland has also introduced a €20/t discount on every tonne of fertiliser bought by milk suppliers and shareholders, effective from August 1 to the end of the fertiliser spread season.

Lakeland Dairies said that it will continue to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions which remain variable.

Glanbia also announced its July milk price on Monday, revealing its decision to hold its price at 32c/L including VAT, which includes an unchanged base price of 31c/L and a support payment of 1c/L from Glanbia Co-op to members.