Feisty ‘Fergie’ with a V8 to go under the hammer

One of the more unusual lots up for grabs at Irish Machinery Auctions’ next sale (tomorrow – Saturday, August 18) will be this modified Ferguson tractor (pictured above).

Apparently built in 1965, this Ferguson is now home to a V8 petrol engine.

Josh Haughton (who works for Irish Machinery Auctions) explained: “It’s a modified Massey Ferguson 20D back-end with a whole new front, plus an extended bonnet.

“We’ve been told that this tractor is capable of doing 50mph – thanks to its 2.5L V8 [Land Rover] engine.

“It also boasts a dual-pipe exhaust system; that’s what gives it that beautiful V8 noise.”

Advertisement

He added: “An electric fan has also been fitted – to cool down the engine during tractor runs. The fan is operated by a switch.

“This tractor is truly one of a kind; it must be seen and heard to be appreciated.”

The auction is due to kick off at 10:00am tomorrow. Bids can also be placed online (via the website), where a catalogue (detailing the available lots) is available.

Each transaction will attract auctioneer’s commission; the rate will depend on the value of the item being sold. VAT may be applicable, depending on the individual lot.

Who Or What Is Irish Machinery Auctions?

Irish Machinery Auctions came into being when it acquired the use of the facilities of Ganly Craigie (2000) Ltd; that deal happened earlier this year.

The recently-formed company operates from the same premises as Ganley Craigie (2000) Ltd – at the M7 Motorpark, Naas (Co. Kildare). Its fellow auctioneer – Merlin Car Auctions Ltd – is a separate company operating from a neighbouring site.