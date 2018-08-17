Land Cruiser stolen from farm contractor’s yard

Image source: Shane Casey

A black Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farm contractor’s yard in Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 16).

The 4×4, which has a bull bar on the front, was stolen at some point between 1:00pm and 2:00pm yesterday.

Gardai in Mullinahone are investigating the unauthorised taking of the vehicle in the Mullinoly area of Tipperary, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing; the Land Cruiser has a registration plate bearing: 141-L-1112.

Anyone with information can contact Mullinahone Garda station on: 052-913-3160; or Crimestoppers Freefone on: 1800-250-025.

This follows a string of thefts in recent days around the country.

Crime spree

Last weekend a tractor was stolen from Co. Kildare. The tractor – believed to be a Deutz-Fahr AgroPrima 6.16 – was taken from a premises in Kilshanroe, Co. Kildare, on Saturday night last (August 11) or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The tractor has a registration plate bearing: 94-LH-4067.

Anyone with information should contact their local Garda station or Enfield Garda station on: 046-954-1002.

Meanwhile, in Co. Antrim, a cattle trailer has also been stolen. The trailer in question is a Tuff tri-axle trailer which was stolen on Sunday night, August 12.

Its owner, Leanne Workman, has issued an appeal on social media for its recovery.

The trailer’s registration number is KRZ 1335. Anyone with information should contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) or An Garda Siochana.

