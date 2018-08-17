Land Cruiser stolen from farm contractor’s yard

A black Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farm contractor’s yard in Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 16).

The 4×4, which has a bull bar on the front, was stolen at some point between 1:00pm and 2:00pm yesterday.

Gardai in Mullinahone are investigating the unauthorised taking of the vehicle in the Mullinoly area of Tipperary, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing; the Land Cruiser has a registration plate bearing: 141-L-1112.

Anyone with information can contact Mullinahone Garda station on: 052-913-3160; or Crimestoppers Freefone on: 1800-250-025.

This follows a string of thefts in recent days around the country.

Advertisement

Crime spree

Last weekend a tractor was stolen from Co. Kildare. The tractor – believed to be a Deutz-Fahr AgroPrima 6.16 – was taken from a premises in Kilshanroe, Co. Kildare, on Saturday night last (August 11) or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The tractor has a registration plate bearing: 94-LH-4067.

Anyone with information should contact their local Garda station or Enfield Garda station on: 046-954-1002.

Meanwhile, in Co. Antrim, a cattle trailer has also been stolen. The trailer in question is a Tuff tri-axle trailer which was stolen on Sunday night, August 12.

Its owner, Leanne Workman, has issued an appeal on social media for its recovery.