Over 20 ‘modern’ tractors up for auction in Co. Kildare

This Saturday (August 18) will see the next ‘sale’ to be held by Irish Machinery Auctions – a relatively new business based in Naas, Co. Kildare.

It specialises in the sale of machinery of all sorts – from a wide variety of trades.

Dean Reid, the managing director, is keen to point out that farm equipment is an important part of the plan.

Farm-related lots

There are numerous lots going under the hammer that may be of interest to farmers, agricultural contractors or even the machinery trade. These include a sizeable selection of tractors – of various makes/brands.

This gallery (below) shows many of the tractors that are being offered on Saturday.

The auction is due to kick off at 10:00am. Bids can also be placed online (via the website), where a catalogue (detailing the available lots) is available.

Each transaction will attract auctioneer’s commission; the rate will depend on the value of the item being sold. VAT may be applicable, depending on the individual lot.

Who or what is Irish Machinery Auctions?

Irish Machinery Auctions came into being when it acquired the use of the facilities of Ganly Craigie (2000) Ltd; that deal happened earlier this year.

The recently-formed company operates from the same premises as Ganley Craigie (2000) Ltd – at the M7 Motorpark, Naas (Co. Kildare). Its fellow auctioneer – Merlin Car Auctions Ltd – is a separate company operating from a neighbouring site.