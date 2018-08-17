Good growing weather forecast over the weekend

This weekend will see humid, very mild and warm weather forecast in areas over the weekend and early next week with cooler, fresher weather developing around midweek, according to Met Eireann.

Today (Friday, August 17) will be cloudy and breezy across the country, with rain becoming widespread this morning. The rain will be persistent and heavy at times across the north of the country, but well scattered in the south.

There will be drier and brighter intervals experienced towards evening, but showery rain will continue to affect parts of Ulster and Connacht.

There will be maximum temperatures of 16° to 20° in the south of the country.

Drying conditions will be variable or poor this week, due to unsettled and changeable conditions. Spraying conditions will be poor also, due to wet and breezy conditions over the next few days.

An extended blight warning is in place across the country from late Friday, through the weekend and in to the early days of next week.

Soil moisture deficits still remain high over parts of Munster and much of Leinster with growth continuing to be restricted.

Elsewhere in the country, soil moisture deficits have reduced due to recent rainfall and field conditions are said to be trafficable.

Soil moisture deficits will reduce somewhat this week, with above average rainfall expected in some areas. However, for east Munster and parts of Leinster, soil moisture deficits will remain high.

Weekend

Tomorrow will be dry and warm in many areas with sunny spells in the south and east; however, it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere with some rain at times in parts of the northwest and north.

Heavier rain with strengthening winds will develop during the evening coming in from the Atlantic.

Sunday will be a humid and warm day in most areas nationwide, with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties. There will be a damp, wet start to the day with rain, mist and low cloud for a time in the morning.

The day is forecast to turn drier and somewhat brighter for the afternoon and evening in most places with light isolated showers in some areas.

Sunday night will be mild, humid and misty overnight, with drizzle at times; temperatures will hold at around 14º to 15º.

Outlook

Monday and Tuesday will remain quite warm and humid with temperatures in the high teens and low twenties. There will be a lot of cloud in many areas of the country, with some scattered outbreaks of rain or showers at times.