Status Yellow weather warning issued by Met Eireann
A Status Yellow weather warning has been issued nationally today, Friday, August 17, for high intensity rainfall.
The rain is expected over a relatively short period of time for many areas across Ireland on Saturday night.
The downpours are associated with the remnants of the tropical storm, Storm Ernesto.
The weather warning is said to be valid from Saturday, August 18, at 8:00pm to Sunday, August 19, at 8:00am.
Soil moisture deficits will still remain high over parts of Munster and much of Leinster with growth continuing to be restricted.
Elsewhere in the country, soil moisture deficits have reduced due to recent rainfall and field conditions are said to be trafficable.
Soil moisture deficits will reduce somewhat this week, with above average rainfall expected in some areas. However, for east Munster and parts of Leinster, soil moisture deficits will remain high.
Monday and Tuesday will remain quite warm and humid with temperatures in the high teens and low twenties. There will be a lot of cloud in many areas of the country, with some scattered outbreaks of rain or showers at times.