Check out the latest roles on revamped AgriRecruit

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunities for new roles or to make a fresh start in their careers.

AgriLand is happy to announce that our sister site AgriRecruit has undergone a stylish spruce-up and is now better than ever for all things job-related in the agri sector.

With 16,000 monthly visitors and 25,000 or more page views, the growing AgriRecruit is your one-stop-shop to kickstart your career in agriculture.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: a Veterinary Surgeon; AI Technician; Ruminant Nutritionist; Fullstack Developer; Financial Advisor and Technical Sales Manager all on offer.

Veterinary Surgeon

Munster Cattle Breeding Group – a specialist in cattle breeding and herd management services – is seeking to recruit a Veterinary Surgeon.

Based in Mallow, the successful candidate will join the group’s multi-disciplinary team of veterinarians and farm advisors in its Munster Herd Management team.

Applicants must have a degree in Veterinary Medicine and be registered with the Veterinary Council of Ireland. The deadline for applications is Friday, August 17.

Responsibilities will include the delivery of programmes for dairy and suckler herd owners based on research evidence, technical expertise and international best practice. Click here for more information

AI Technician

Munster Cattle Breeding Group is also seeking to bring in a flexible AI Technician Contractor.

The successful candidate will cover the areas of Gort, Ardrahan and Tubber in Clare/Galway, according to the company.

Responsibilities with this position include: providing an efficient AI service to herd owners at their request; ensuring all product is stored correctly; and ensuring all information is entered in the handheld device.

The ideal candidate will possess: a knowledge of the dairy and beef industry and a keen interest in cattle breeding; a full clean driving licence; basic IT skills; be friendly, outgoing and self-motivated; and pay close attention to detail.

The completion of a DIY AI training course is also desirable – but training will be provided. Click here for more information

Ruminant Nutritionist

InTouch – the data service incorporating KEENAN and Alltech technologies at a farm level – has a current vacancy for the position of Ruminant Nutritionist.

Primarily based in Northern Ireland, the successful applicant will play a key role in the development and delivery of nutrition support and feeding technologies, both on farm and via the InTouch support centre in Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

Duties include: working with Northern Irish farmers to develop and implement animal nutrition plans; installing and training farmers in the use of InTouch feeding technology; and providing proactive customer support.

The successful candidate will have: a relevant Animal Science or Agriculture qualification or similar; at least three years’ relevant advisory experience; and strong IT skills.

A postgraduate degree would be a distinct advantage but not essential. Click here for more information

Full Stack Developer

We here at AgriLand Ireland are seeking to recruit a Full Stack Developer to join our development team and help build out our innovative platform.

In this role you will be working on developing new features and maintaining existing ones that are used by thousands of people each day.

We work with a variety of technologies across a number of platforms so this position will expose you to numerous development environments and a broad range of development skills.

You will use your experience to inform our engineering process and play a key role in making decisions when building new features.

Key requirements include: a degree or masters in Computer Science/Engineering or a related field; two or more years of PHP development experience; a great knowledge of WordPress; and extensive experience with Vanilla JavaScript, Libraries and Frameworks (Angular/Ionic). Click here for more information

Financial Advisors

Irish life assurance firm Acorn Life is currently seeking people with experience in agri sales and the agriculture industry to join its team as Financial Advisors, particularly in the Munster region.

As part of a company offering protection, savings and investment products for the Irish public, successful candidates must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills; plus a full, clean driving license.

They must be hard-working, goal-oriented, self-confident and must have a successful track record in their current/previous field of employment. Click here for more information

Technical Sales Manager

Animal healthcare giant MSD Animal Health is seeking to hire a Technical Sales Manager (Intensive Livestock).

It is expected that approximately 70% of the role will involve poultry (hatchery, broiler and layers) and 30% swine and aquaculture.

This is a field-based role within Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, with head office (Dublin) attendance as applicable, and will require extensive travel.

The role includes responsibilities such as: on-farm attendance in support of product application; customer relationship development and account management at all levels within the customer organisation; Ensuring MSD business objectives are met and exceeded at all levels; and technical assistance to industry partners.