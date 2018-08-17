Dairygold holds July milk price

Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its July milk price, offering the same as last month.

Dairygold board has today decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in July at 32c/L including a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, a spokesperson for the co-operative said.

This is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Aurivo announced an increase to its base milk price for July supplies.

The Aurivo base price has increased by 1c/L to 31.5c/L for July, the Sligo-headquartered processor revealed.

This increase on June’s price is reflective of steady milk markets, with slowing global milk supply growth and reasonable demand, the co-operative’s spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Aurivo is committed to paying its suppliers the maximum price possible, subject to ongoing market performance, the processor representative added.

On Monday (August 13), Lakeland also revealed a boost to its price.

The co-operative has increased the base milk price by 1c/L to 32.78c/L including VAT for July milk supplies.

This is in line with market conditions which remain variable.

Glanbia also announced its July milk price on Monday, revealing its decision to hold its price at 32c/L including VAT, which includes an unchanged base price of 31c/L and a support payment of 1c/L from Glanbia Co-op to members.