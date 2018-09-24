Gaping chasm emerges in Co. Monaghan field

A gaping chasm has recently opened up on the grounds of a local GAA club’s playing field in Co. Monaghan.

A post on Magheracloone Mitchells’ Facebook page warned locals not to enter the club’s grounds “under any circumstances“.

The club’s pitches, community centre and car park etc have been closed for the foreseeable future due to a “serious incident overnight”.

Damage was caused after a chasm opened up across the field. Local reports suggest that the chasm may have opened up due to a mine collapsing.

Speaking to AgriLand, local Fine Gael county councillor David Maxwell explained that Gardai and ESB staff are at the scene and that the local primary school, Drumgossett, has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

A stretch of the regional road in the area has also been closed as a result of the incident.

Maxwell noted that a company called Gypsum is mining in the area.

However, reports that a collapsing mine – or other related mining activities – in the area may have caused the chasm to develop have yet to be confirmed.