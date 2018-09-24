€1,000 agri education bursaries awarded to 5 candidates

The Irish Hereford Breed Society, in collaboration with Slaney Foods International and Lidl Ireland, has awarded €1,000 bursaries to five successful candidates.

The awards were supposed to be presented at the National Ploughing Championships, but the ceremony had to be relocated to the Tullamore Court Hotel shortly after it was announced that the second day of ‘Ploughing 2018’ was cancelled on Wednesday morning (September 19).

The competition attracts interest from numerous aspiring students hoping to pursue a career in the agricultural sector, according to the society.

In order to enter, participants had to submit an assignment entitled: ‘Young Farmers: Challenges and Opportunities in Beef Farming’.

A team of adjudicators selected 10 qualifiers to take part in an interview process at the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Despite day two of the event being cancelled, all 10 finalists – together with their families – arrived at the Tullamore Court Hotel for their interviews.

Advertisement

Anna Jacob – Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford;

Ciaran Moore – Tullamore, Co. Offaly;

Diarmuid McDonald – Barntown, Co. Wexford;

Eoin McCormack – Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary;

Niall Woods – Drogheda, Co. Louth. The recipients of this year’s €1,000 agricultural education bursaries are:

The five runners up were: Aideen Barry, Carlow, Co. Carlow; Eugene Costello, Moate, Co. Westmeath; Neil Maher, Birr, Co. Offaly; Orla Hayes, Kanturk, Co. Cork; and Sarah Donnelly, Stradone, Co. Cavan.

The vice president of the Irish Hereford Breed Society – Henry Dudley – said: “Together with our partners, we are very pleased with the response to the competition and with the efforts of the young aspiring agricultural enthusiasts who participated.