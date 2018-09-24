Predominantly dry weather in store this week

Predominantly dry weather is in store this week, but there will be a possibility of some scattered showers, according to Met Eireann.

Any frost patches are set to clear this morning (Monday), giving rise to a dry and bright day in most areas – with a mix of cloud and good sunshine.

But, the odd shower cannot be ruled out in Ulster. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to peak at between 12º and 15º in mainly light westerly or variable breezes.

It is expected to be dry in most places overnight. However, outbreaks of rain will spread from the Atlantic to affect parts of the west coast by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures may drop to as low as 2º tonight.

Conditions for both spraying and dry are set to be good this week, Met Eireann added.

Tomorrow

Patchy rain and drizzle will spread from the Atlantic to affect parts of the west and north-west tomorrow, while southerly winds will increase fresh to strong.

It is forecast to remain largely dry elsewhere with some sunny spells – the best of which will be experienced in the south-east. Top temperatures will range from 13º to 16º.

There will be a risk of patchy rain or drizzle tomorrow night, with temperatures set to remain above 10º.

Overall rainfall amounts will be small, with many areas holding dry, the Irish meteorological office explained.

Wednesday

There will be plenty of cloud around on Wednesday, with the chance of a little patchy rain in the north-west.

Sunny spells are forecast to develop across many southern and eastern areas later.

Meanwhile, top temperatures will reach 17º to 21º in moderate south-west winds.

Most areas are expected to be dry overnight, but there will be a possibility of some patchy rain or drizzle in the north-west.

Outlook

Most southern and eastern counties will be dry for much of the day on Thursday, with some hazy sunshine, Met Eireann added.

However, thicker cloud with patchy rain or drizzle will affect Connacht and Ulster. This patchy light rain will gradually extend southeastwards later in the day.

During the course of the day, highest temperatures will range from 15º to 19º.