Tesco remains Ireland’s most popular supermarket

Tesco has remained Ireland’s most popular supermarket for the sixth consecutive period, according to the latest figures from Kantar Worldpanel.

Statistics for the 12-week period which ended on September 9, 2018, were published earlier today (Monday, September 24).

Leading the way, Tesco captured 22.1% of grocery sales during the period – up from 21.9% in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, Irish supermarkets recorded a growth in sales of 2.6%. All five of Ireland’s major grocers recorded increased sales for the seventh consecutive period, representing the longest run since December 2017.

Commenting on the situation, director at Kantar Worldpanel – David Berry – said: “Competition in the grocery market has rarely been fiercer.

All the major retailers are in growth once again this period, and it’s almost neck-and-neck in the race for market share. Just half a percentage point separates the leading three retailers.

“Tesco leads the way, registering 22.1% of grocery sales – followed by SuperValu at 21.7% and Dunnes Stores at 21.6%. This healthy competition is good news for shoppers, leading to a fall in the price of food and drink across Ireland,” he said.

Kantar found that shoppers are heading to Tesco stores more frequently than a year ago, meaning average customer spend has jumped by €10 to €401 in the past 12 weeks.

Despite SuperValu’s market share being down slightly compared with 2017, its sales have grown by 1.7% in that time.

Meanwhile, Dunnes Stores registered sales growth of 3.2% in the most recent figures – representing an improvement on the rate of 1.9% achieved last month.