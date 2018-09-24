Tesco remains Ireland’s most popular supermarket

Tesco remains Ireland’s most popular supermarket

Tesco has remained Ireland’s most popular supermarket for the sixth consecutive period, according to the latest figures from Kantar Worldpanel.

Statistics for the 12-week period which ended on September 9, 2018, were published earlier today (Monday, September 24).

Leading the way, Tesco captured 22.1% of grocery sales during the period – up from 21.9% in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, Irish supermarkets recorded a growth in sales of 2.6%. All five of Ireland’s major grocers recorded increased sales for the seventh consecutive period, representing the longest run since December 2017.

Commenting on the situation, director at Kantar Worldpanel – David Berry – said: “Competition in the grocery market has rarely been fiercer.

All the major retailers are in growth once again this period, and it’s almost neck-and-neck in the race for market share. Just half a percentage point separates the leading three retailers.

“Tesco leads the way, registering 22.1% of grocery sales – followed by SuperValu at 21.7% and Dunnes Stores at 21.6%. This healthy competition is good news for shoppers, leading to a fall in the price of food and drink across Ireland,” he said.

Kantar found that shoppers are heading to Tesco stores more frequently than a year ago, meaning average customer spend has jumped by €10 to €401 in the past 12 weeks.

Despite SuperValu’s market share being down slightly compared with 2017, its sales have grown by 1.7% in that time.

Meanwhile, Dunnes Stores registered sales growth of 3.2% in the most recent figures – representing an improvement on the rate of 1.9% achieved last month.

Lidl and Aldi recorded comparable performances, with Lidl’s sales growing by 3% compared with 2.9% for Aldi. Both supermarkets saw minimal improvements in their respective shares of the market, with Lidl capturing 11.8% and Aldi standing at 11.6%.

Kantar
Loading Next Story