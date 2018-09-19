Day 2 of ‘The Ploughing’ cancelled

Day two of the National Ploughing Championships has been cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions, it has confirmed.

The news comes as Storm Ali sweeps across the country, causing severe damage in places.

Weather conditions originally forced the NPA to delay the opening time of the event to 11:00am this morning, later pushed back to 12:00pm. However, due to the severity of conditions, the full day has had to be cancelled.

Further details are expected from the NPA in due course.

Met Eireann had to issue a Status Orange weather warning for wind for 17 counties across the northern, western and midlands regions yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 19).

The wind warning will be in force for Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry.

Storm Ali will track close to the west and north-west coast this morning. South to south-west winds veering westerly will increase to mean speeds between 65kph and 80kph, with gusts between 110kph and 120kph for a time.

The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first and will then move quickly eastwards during the morning.