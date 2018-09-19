Boortmalt announces Fix Price offer for farmers

Boortmalt has announced a new ‘Fix Price’ offer for barley growers in Ireland, the company announced today (Wednesday, September 19).

In a statement the company said: “As part of its ongoing commitment to the future sustainability of 100% local sourcing of Irish malting barley for crop 2019 Boortmalt is now offering €230/MT for the first Fix Price offer.

Growers may fix up to 20% of their 2019 malting barley contract at this price and should contact their local Boortmalt representative to secure this offer no later than September 30, 2018.

Yesterday Boortmalt announced an increase on its malting barley price today.

Advertisement

Following recent negotiations between the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Boortmalt, the malting company has agreed to top up the final malting barley price paid to growers for the 2018 harvest by €30/t.

There will also be a further additional payment of €10/t for distilling grade barley.

IFA Malting Barley Committee chairman Mark Browne has acknowledged the move.

He said that, despite the negotiation of an improved deal in June, many growers had failed to cover production costs due to poor yields and quality issues arising from the lack of rainfall.