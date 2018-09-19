Tree lands on car in Offaly as Storm Ali strikes
A tree has landed on a car in Co. Offaly this morning (Wednesday, September 19), as Storm Ali hits the country.
The incident occurred on the Kilbeggan to Clara Road.
Recorded by Gardai through the Garda Siochana Twitter page, the police force noted that one occupant of the car suffered minor injuries.
Offaly: Tree down on the Kilbeggan to Clara road. One occupant minor injuries. Please drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/rZLbhnzopz
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 19, 2018
Gardai have urged road users to drive carefully.
The storm has motivated Met Eireann to issue a Status Orange weather warning for wind for 17 counties across the northern, western and midlands regions.
The wind warning will be in force for Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry.
The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first and will then move quickly eastwards during the morning.
Issued yesterday evening at 4:00pm, the warning will be valid from 5:00am through to 1:00pm today.
The weather has prompted the National Ploughing Association to delay the opening of day two of the National Ploughing Championships to 11:00am, with crowds already gathering, waiting to be allowed inside when conditions allow.